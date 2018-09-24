ODEON has chosen the ultimate flashback films to be screened next week in a selection of its 11 cinemas nationwide. Start the debate now about whether you’d choose The Breakfast Club, Greaseor The Fight Club or just grab the opportunity to go see all three, on a big screen, with great surround sound and the most comfortable seats!

Sinead O’Neill, Marketing Manager for ODEON cinemas said “We’re breaking the first two rules of The Fight Club by talking about it! But we’re just too excited about next week’s selection! If ever there was a week to indulge in a throwback movie, this is it!”

Released in 1985, The Breakfast Club which stars Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez and Anthony Michael Hall will be shown in Blanchardstown, Charlestown, Coolock, Limerick, Newbridge, Point Theatre, Stillorgan and Waterford this Monday, 25th of September at 8.15pm.The Breakfast Club focused on 5 teenagers from different high school cliques who wouldn’t normally cross paths. While at detention on a Saturday morning they meet and by the end of the day gain a greater level of respect for each other. Remaining tickets can be booked on www.odeoncinemas.ie.

After a series of successful screenings of classic films, Pigsback.com and ODEON have teamed up to screen another timeless classic. Starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, Grease will be screened on Thursday, 27th of September at 6.30pm in all 11 cinemas nationwide (Dublin (Blanchardstown, Charlestown, Coolock, Point Square, Stillorgan), Cavan, Limerick, Naas, Newbridge, Portlaoise and Waterford) as chosen by Pigsback.com customers.

Celebrating 40 years since it was first released, Grease is a classic with numerous references still used today like “What’s up Stud’ and ‘You are cruising for a bruising”. Tickets are only €15 which include a Cinema Ticket, Popcorn Combo (medium combo with a dispensed soft drink or bottle of water) and one small tub of Ice Cream. Tickets are selling fast and to make sure you get yours tickets can be purchased here: https://www.pigsback.com/en-ie/offer/413758

Starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter, The Fight Club will be screened in the ODEON cinemas in Blanchardstown, Charlestown, Coolock, Limerick, Newbridge, Point Theatre, Stillorgan and Waterford on Monday, 1st of October at 8.15pm. The most noticeable quote from The Fight Club is “The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club..”. The film which was shot over 200 locations in 1999 took in over $100.9million and would be classed by many as one of the top 10 movies Best Guy Movies of All Time. Tickets are selling fast and can be booked on www.odeoncinemas.ie.

