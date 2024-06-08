Film shot in Wexford starring Cillian Murphy set for cinema release in Ireland

A film set in New Ross, Co. Wexford starring Cillian Murphy is set for cinema release in Ireland after being acquired by global movie giant Lionsgate.

'Small Things Like These' is based on the novel of the same name by Wexford native Claire Keegan. Claire hails from the town of Clonegal on the Wicklow-Wexford border.

The movie is half set in the small Irish town and was filmed over four weeks in New Ross in March 2023.

Lionsgate, a world-class motion picture and television studio operation, has acquired the film which includes the distribution rights for Ireland, the UK, & US.

The film is also produced by Cillian Murphy as well as Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Matt and Ben's company Artists Equity financed the production.

