RTÉ has announced that a new series of Ireland’s Fittest Family has just gone into production with Kathryn Thomas as presenter.

The show’s long-time presenter Mairead Ronan is preparing for the arrival of her third baby due in the coming weeks.

Mairead Ronan said, “Wishing Kathryn and all the gang the best of luck with this season of Ireland’s Fittest Family. It’s hard to step back from the work-family this year, but the timing on this one made the decision for me! I look forward to tuning in with my own bigger family this autumn”.

Filming began this weekend on the popular RTÉ One Sunday evening show in which families from around the country compete to be crowned the fastest, strongest and fittest family.

Kathryn joins coaches Anna Geary, Davy Fitzgerald, Donncha O’Callaghan and Derval O’Rourke as the show becomes more ambitious this year.

Kathryn Thomas said:

“I’m delighted to take on the series as it’s reinvigorated this year. Fitness is a huge area of interest for me and I’m really looking forward to taking up the baton from Mairead and getting stuck in. I wish her all the best for the rest of her pregnancy and her own big adventures in the months ahead.”

The series is set to be even more challenging as the world-renowned ATS Team, who have designed stunt experiences for television shows such as The Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior and The Biggest Loser, have designed daring new challenges for Ireland’s fittest families.

– Digital Desk

