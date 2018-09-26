How often do you notice the backdrop of a film, no matter how striking? Would you have even noticed if it was on your doorstep? Test your film trivia as here’s the list of some well-known films that spent some time utilising the rugged South East of the green isle.
Kicking off our list is,
Saving Private Ryan. (1998) (WEXFORD)
The WWII blockbuster called on the Irish Defence Forces to be extras, using 2,500 people against the backdrop of Ballinesker Beach in County Wexford.
The idyllic stretch of landscape was transformed into a war zone for the 20-minute opening scene of the film. Cast and crew spent over 7 months filming on the site, channeling the D-Day landings of Omaha Beach, costing over 70 million pounds.
Excalibur. (1981) (TIPPERARY)
John Boorman was one of the first to envision using the backdrop of Ireland for filming in the 1980’s. While it was shot in various locations around the country, one significantly memorable scene was shot at Cahir Castle and a love scene was shot in a nearby forest which we can only presume was quite chilly.
At the time, the film did wonders for Irish tourism, with tourists still to this day venturing through the “Excalibur Drive.”
Brooklyn. (2015) (WEXFORD)
Since this one follows the tale of an Irish lass in the 1950’s, it comes as no surprise that the Directors took advantage of the area.
The picturesque town of Enniscorthy and the stunning vistas of Curracloe Beach- both located in Wexford- play a huge role in the film.
Circle of Friends. (1995) (KILKENNY)
Jim Sheridan’s Circle of Friends was partially filmed in the little village of Inistioge, set in 1950’s Ireland, the story focuses on Benny Hogan, a small-town girl who is to take over her father’s shop, entering college and her circle of “friends” who have their ups-and-downs.
Barry Lyndon. (1975) (TIPPERARY)
While this film adaption of William Makepeace Thackeray’s novel, travels around the globe, arguably the most memorable scenes are set at Cahir Castle in Tipperary. (No, that’s not bias!)
The film which has attained classic status over the years, features glimpses of Kells Priory, Cahir Castle and Huntington castle respectively. All the good ones!