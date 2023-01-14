Play Button
Play Button
Entertainment

First image released from Amy Winehouse film starring Marisa Abela

First image released from Amy Winehouse film starring Marisa Abela
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

An image has been released of Marisa Abela playing Amy Winehouse in an upcoming film about the singer called Back To Black.

The actress, 26, who has starred in BBC Two series Industry and Sky One drama Cobra, is due to start filming the biopic, named after the artist’s famous album and song, next week.

In a photo released by production company Studio Canal UK, Abela is seen with Winehouse’s trademark hair, makeup and earrings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Studio Canal UK said: “With cameras rolling from next week, we’re thrilled to release this first look at rising star Marisa Abela as Amy.”

Previously, Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Sam Taylor-Johnson was announced as the director for the film, which the production company said is about “the life and music of the legendary artist”.

When Abela was named in the role on Friday, she shared a picture of herself near a Winehouse mural and wrote on Instagram: “I love you, Amy”.

Advertisement

While making reference to Winehouse’s speech from the 2008 Grammy Awards, Abela also wrote: “And for London. This is for London. Cause Camden Town ain’t burnin’ down.”

 

At the Grammys that year, the singer won record of the year, song of the year and best female pop vocal performance, all for Rehab, along with best new artist, and best pop vocal album for Back To Black.

Winehouse, one of the defining talents of her generation, died of alcohol poisoning aged 27 at her home in Camden, north London, on July 23 2011.

She was known for her soulful voice and songs such including Love Is A Losing Game and Tears Dry On Their Own, along with her collaboration with Mark Ronson in a cover of Valerie.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

€164,000 of Suspected Cocaine Seized and one man Arrested and Charged in Wexford

 By Shaun Connolly
News 2

Man, 46, arrested in connection with Natalie McNally murder released on bail

 By Beat News
News 3

Body of woman in her 60s pulled from river

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement