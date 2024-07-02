First look at Paul Mescal in Gladiator sequel revealed

The first look at Paul Mescal in the highly anticipated Gladiator sequel have been revealed.

The Irish star will play Lucius, the grown son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

The Kildare born actor shot to fame as Connell Waldron in the hit series 'Normal People' based on the novel of the same name by Mayo author Sally Rooney.

Mescal has since starred in romantic drama All Of Us Strangers, opposite fellow Irishman Andrew Scott, and was nominated for an Oscar for father-daughter drama Aftersun.

Advertisement

He will soon be seen in the epic Gladiator II, the sequel to Sir Ridley Scott’s film starring Russell Crowe.

Vanity Fair have revealed the very first look at Paul Mescal in the role of Lucilla.

The story follows Lucius, the former heir to the Roman Empire, who becomes a gladiator after his home is invaded by general Marcus Acacius during the reign of co-emperors Caracalla and Geta.

Mescal can be seen wearing canvas loincloths and knee high sandals in a range of images where he is yieling a sword and mid battle.

The post online by Vanity Fair read: "According to Paul Mescal, ‘Gladiator II’ is about “what human beings will do to survive, but also what human beings will do to win.”

Advertisement

!As the film begins, Mescal’s Lucius has a wife and child, and lives a relatively peaceful life with them until conquerors from his homeland begin to encroach. “He’s taken root in a seacoast town in Numidia,” Director Ridley Scott says. “It’s one of the last surviving civilizations, as the Romans begin to descend in North Africa and take it all over.”

Photos Credit: Vanity Fair, Aidan Monaghan, Cuba Scott, Paramount Pictures.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.