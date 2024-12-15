First trailer for Gavin & Stacey Christmas special released

Are you ready for one last trip to Barry Island?

The trailer for the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special has been released, giving us a first glimpse at the show's last-ever episode.

In it, we get a taste of what to expect when we're reunited with the gang on Christmas Day.

Things pick up right where we left them five years ago when Nessa asked Smithy to marry her.

The families all gather in Billericay to celebrate Christmas, and we might finally find out what happened on the Fishing Trip.

If that isn't enough, Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell will document the behind-the-scenes of the show.

'Gavin & Stacey: The Finale' airs on BBC One Christmas Day at 9 pm.

