Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

First trailer for Gavin & Stacey Christmas special released

First trailer for Gavin & Stacey Christmas special released
Gavin and Stacey, © PA Media
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Are you ready for one last trip to Barry Island?

The trailer for the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special has been released, giving us a first glimpse at the show's last-ever episode.

In it, we get a taste of what to expect when we're reunited with the gang on Christmas Day.

 

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

 

A post shared by BBC (@bbc)

Things pick up right where we left them five years ago when Nessa asked Smithy to marry her.

Advertisement

The families all gather in Billericay to celebrate Christmas, and we might finally find out what happened on the Fishing Trip.

If that isn't enough, Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell will document the behind-the-scenes of the show.

'Gavin & Stacey: The Finale' airs on BBC One Christmas Day at 9 pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Winteval extends opening dates

 By Rachael Dunphy
Tipperary News 2

Disqualified driver caught behind the wheel by Tipperary Gardaí

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 3

Son charged with the murder of his father

 By Lily Kennedy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement