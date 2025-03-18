First trailer released for Happy Gilmore 2

The first look at Happy Gilmore 2 has been released.

Starring Adam Sandler, the film is a sequel to the 1996 film.

Adam Sandler is back in his happy place. Happy Gilmore 2 arrives July 25. pic.twitter.com/8zuJGH32mh — Netflix (@netflix) March 18, 2025

The original movie follows Happy Gilmore, a hockey player turned golfer as he tries to earn enough money to save his grandmother's house.

The sequel's plot is currently unknown, however, stars of the original Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen will be returning.

They'll be joined by Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny and Ben Stiller.

Happy Gilmore 2 arrives on Netflix on July 25th.

