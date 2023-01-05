Flo are BBC Sound of 2023 winners

Girl group Flo have taken the top title in the BBC Sound of 2023 poll.

The BBC Sound of... seeks to predict the coming year's best breakout acts. Previously Ellie Goulding, Adele, Years & Years, and Sigrid have all won a BBC Sound of... nod.

Flo, an R&B trio from London, beat off competition from the likes of Nia Archives, Fred Again.., and others in the BBC Radio 1 annual.

Advertisement

who better to tell @flolikethis they had won, than stormzy 🥺🥺🥺



congratulations flo on being the winner of radio 1’s sound of 2023 ✨ pic.twitter.com/fAgv5YMJom — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) January 5, 2023

Breaking the news to the band, Stormzy hailed them as a "breath of fresh air" and they (Flo) had "killed it in every single" department.

Over 130 industry experts voted for the BBC Sound of 2023, with top people from Glastonbury Festival, Apple Music, Spotify, and the BBC.

Advertisement

Former nominees like Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Sam Smith, and Foals also voted for their favs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuUzZ7yz6AI

Signing with Island Record in 2020, Flo released their debut hit 'Cardboard Box' that year. Last year, in 2022, ‘The Lead‘ was released attracting 70 million streams and counting.

Advertisement

congratulations @fredagainagain1 on coming 2nd place on radio 1’s sound of 2023 shortlist ✨ pic.twitter.com/dReL2w5FZS — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) January 4, 2023

Fred Again.. was in second place, Nia Archives in third, Cat Burns in fourth, and Gabriels made it to the fifth spot.

You can find out more on Radio 1's Sound of 2023 here.