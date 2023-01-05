Play Button
Play Button
Entertainment

Flo are BBC Sound of 2023 winners

Flo are BBC Sound of 2023 winners
Dave Cronin
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Girl group Flo have taken the top title in the BBC Sound of 2023 poll.

The BBC Sound of... seeks to predict the coming year's best breakout acts. Previously Ellie Goulding, Adele, Years & Years, and Sigrid have all won a BBC Sound of... nod.

Flo, an R&B trio from London, beat off competition from the likes of Nia Archives, Fred Again.., and others in the BBC Radio 1 annual.

Advertisement

Breaking the news to the band, Stormzy hailed them as a "breath of fresh air" and they (Flo) had "killed it in every single" department.

Over 130 industry experts voted for the BBC Sound of 2023, with top people from Glastonbury Festival, Apple Music, Spotify, and the BBC.

Advertisement

Former nominees like Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Sam Smith, and Foals also voted for their favs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuUzZ7yz6AI

Signing with Island Record in 2020, Flo released their debut hit 'Cardboard Box' that year. Last year, in 2022, ‘The Lead‘ was released attracting 70 million streams and counting.

Advertisement

Fred Again.. was in second place, Nia Archives in third, Cat Burns in fourth, and Gabriels made it to the fifth spot.

You can find out more on Radio 1's Sound of 2023 here.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Wexford man almost crushed to death in workplace accident has fundraiser campaign launched by family

 By Jessica Ní Mháirtín
News 2

Man in his 20s arrested in €1 million cannabis seizure

 By Shaun Connolly
News 3

Driver dies after bus with 20 passengers on board crashes

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement