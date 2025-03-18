Fontaines D.C. cancel tour dates due to medical issues

Fontaines D.C. have cancelled their Mexican and South American tour dates due to medical issues.

The Dublin band announced the news on Instagram yesterday, after lead vocalist Grian Chatten suffered a herniated disc.

In the post Grian said, "We are very grateful for all your support and, with all my heart, I am sorry that I can't play for you."

As a result, the rock group have cancelled shows in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

The group are due to play Waterford's All Together Now festival in August.

