Fontaines D.C release highly anticipated video for ‘Here’s The Thing’

Fontaines DC
Lydia Des Dolles
Lydia Des Dolles
Ahead of the Romance album release on August 23rd, Fontaines D.C. have dropped the video for new single “Here’s The Thing”.

The video, directed by Luna Carmoon, merges the aesthetics of The Lost Boys and Phenomena with an Irish dancing competition theme.

WATCH: Fontaines DC brand new video here!!

Described by vocalist Grian Chatten as "an anxious tune that twists and turns in what it wants, back and forth between pain and numbness,” the song follows on from 'Starburster' and 'Favourite' and is the third single to be released from Romance.

FONTAINES DC: the new video features Irish Dancing Competition

Only last week, the Dublin quintet teased their new track “Here’s The Thing” on Instagram and announced their biggest headline show to date, set for London’s Finsbury Park next July.

Alongside the teaser, the group announced a series of global Romance listening parties – including events at Spindizzy Records in Dublin and MusicZone in Cork, both taking place on August 15, on top of a pair of massive headline shows at the 3Arena lined up for 6 & 7 December this year.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

