Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Former Love Island star announces shock pregnancy with TV Sports Presenter

Lydia Des Dolles
Former Love Island villain Adam Collard has confirmed he & new girlfriend, ITV Sports Presenter, Laura Woods, are expecting her first child just 10 months after the pair went public with their relationship.

The awards winning presenter and Love Island star turned Personal Trainer took to Instagram to collab on a post sharing the news they were expecting a baby.

Posting a snap of Laura's French bulldog and a sonogram, they shared the lovely news with the caption: 'Hey baby.'

Credit Instagram @LauraWoodsy
Credit Instagram @LauraWoodsy

Fans of the pair were quick to congratulate the two, with others commenting on their short relationship, Adams past infidelities, and the couples age 9 year age gap.

The Happy Couple Credit instagram @LauraWoodsy

It seems this former bad boy has changed his ways, and we are absolutely here for it!

