Frank Ocean to headline Coachella 2023

Dave Cronin
Frank Ocean fans, rejoice!

The American singer-songwriter, along with Bad Bunny and some other stars have been announced for the 2023 Coachella lineup.

In a post on their Insta, Coachella announced that Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK, and Calvin Harris would be headlining the event.

Bad Bunny headlines Coachella on the 14th and 21st of April. He'll be supported by Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Pusha T, The Chemical Brothers, Wet Leg, YUNGBLUD, Blondie, and others.

On the 15th and 22nd of April, BLACKPINK performs with support from ROSALIA, The Kid Laroi, Sofi Tukker, Bakar, Charli XCX, Labrinth, and Chromeo.

Meanwhile, Frank Ocean returns to the stage on the 16th and 23rd of April. He's supported by Bjork, Kali Uchis, Latto, Camelphat, Porter Robinson, Willow, A Boogie, GloRilla, Dominic Fike, and others.

Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California April 14 – Apr 23. 2023 Presale tickets are available from Friday.

You can register here for access to passes.

