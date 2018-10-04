The Late Late Show is getting into the spooky spirit this week with Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis set to appear.

The True Lies star will chat with Ryan Tubridy about her return to the ‘Halloween’ film franchise later this month.

In 1978, Curtis was launched to fame when she played the role of Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s classic horror.

Thirty years later, Curtis will reprise the role as Laurie faces Michael Myers in one final showdown.

As well as looking back on some of her most iconic roles, the Hollywood star will also talk about what it was like to grow up as the daughter of two Hollywood legends, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

Also joining Ryan on Friday night is Amy Huberman who will be discussing her new comedy series Finding Joy.

She will reveal the tough work involved in creating the show from scratch and how it feels to bring her labour of love to the screen.

Has anyone seen any ads for Finding Joy yet? Me nerves! I keep making tea and running to the loo during programme segments so I’m back for the ads WHICH IS AGAINST THE RULES OF COMMON SENSE HELP ME — Amy Huberman (@amyhuberman) September 25, 2018

Francis Brennan will take time out from his busy schedule to share stories from his recent travels down Route 66.

He will talk about his travels with other Irish tourists for his Grand Tour series as well as his new book, A Gentleman Abroad: Francis Brennan’s Travel Tales.

Ireland’s favourite funny man Dara Ó Briain will be paying a visit and will be revealing the science behind everyday life.

The comedian and science buff has published his second science book for children.

Just to warn any bookshop near me; yes, I will be randomly sneaking in, checking the shelves and sneaking out again. And you don’t want me to do downcast sneaking. https://t.co/LN8AuzEx75 — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) October 4, 2018

Broadcaster Mary Kennedy will reveal her new approach to living after suffering a burn-out last year.

Musical guests this week include SOAK and West End star Killian Donnelly who will perform a classic from Les Miserables.

