Fred Again shocks fans with surprise ‘last min’ gig at iconic Dingle pub

UK Artist, Fred Again
Lydia Des Dolles
Fresh off a legendary set at Electric Picnic, UK music producer Fred Again made a surprise return to Ireland with a exclusive dj set in Co. Kerry.

The London-born artist, whos real name is Frederick John Philip Gibson, surprised fans by rocking up unannounced to Dick Mack’s pub in Dingle for an exclusive listening party, ahead of his new album release, Ten Days.

Fred Again in Dingle

In true Fred style, the 31-year-old shared the impromptu plan on Instagram, saying he’d woken up planning a chill day but ended up hopping on a flight to Cork instead.

“I literally woke up this morning planning to lay low and finish off some tiny things before Ten Days comes out tomorrow,” he posted, but then went on to show his followers a clip of a flight departure board as he zoomed in on a flight to Cork. “And nowww...” he teased, leaving fans playing the guessing game of where he was off to.

WATCH: Fred Again performing in Dingle

Videos online surfaced later in the day with Fred performing to a buzzing crowd out back at the pub.

The crowd at Fred Again's secret Dingle show

What a hoot, he's some craic!

Keep up to date with all the latest entertainment news on our website, Beat102103.com.

