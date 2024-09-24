Friends Central Perk couch sold for over €26,000

A reproduction of the iconic Central Perk couch from Friends has sold for over €26,000.

It was among a series of Friends related merchandise sold at 'Friends:The One With The 30th Anniversary Auction'.

The orange couch was the top selling item of the auction, going for almost 15 times its original estimated price.

Other items sold include a teal jumper worn by Matthew Perry in the episode ' The One With The Holiday Armadillo'.

The jumper worn by Perry as his character Chandler Bing sold $6,500.

Other items that sold at this week's auction include sweaters worn by Rachel and Monica, Joey Tribbiani's iconic striped shirt.

The auction marks the thirtieth anniversary of the TV show, which ran from September 1994 until 2004.

It also comes a month before Matthew Perry's first anniversary.

