Gavin and Stacey confirmed for Christmas episode

Gavin and Stacey is back!

James Corden and Ruth Jones have confirmed the show will return for the finale this Christmas.

In a post on Instagram, Corden revealed they have finished the script, and the finale will air on Christmas Day.

The show ran for three series from 2007 to 2010 and followed couple Gavin and Stacey, their long-distance relationship, and their families.

The last Christmas episode in 2019 ended on a cliffhanger, with Nessa, played by Jones, proposing to James Corden's character, Smithy.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.