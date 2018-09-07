Gemma Collins decided to test out her culinary skills on BBC’s Celebrity Masterchef last night.

The reality TV star gave judge Greg Wallace a fright as she attempted to cut open a coconut with a knife.

Gemma told the panicked judge: “I seriously want to make you something amazing…but I don’t know how to cut this coconut!”

The Only Way Is Essex star explained before her cooking faux-pas that she’d “never done anything like this before” as she swapped her pop up shops and vajazzles for the kitchen and chef whites.

However, Gemma’s meal, a chickpea, coconut and vegetable stew-flavoured with orange liqueur with crab-filled mango and mascarpone cheese-topped with mango (yes, she used nearly every ingredient in the mystery box) didn’t impress.

Wallace later described it as a “cocktail gone wrong”

Some found Gemma’s appearance on the show way too hilarious.

gemma collins on masterchef is everything i wanted and more. — Kat 🌙☁️ (@likereallygross) September 6, 2018

Has Gemma Collins just served half a mango filled with crab and a bowl of baked beans hahahahahahahahahahaahahahaha #MasterChefUK — Byrne ⓥ (@MrByrnes) September 6, 2018

Whoever signed up @missgemcollins to #CelebrityMasterchef I salute you. I’m obsessed. Put that in the oven for me hun x — Mitch Thompson (@FromMitch) September 7, 2018

Celebrity MasterChef continues tonight at 8pm on BBC One.

Share it:













Don't Miss