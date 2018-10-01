Gemma Collins confirmed for Dancing On Ice

01 October 2018

Gemma Collins confirmed as the first contestant for Dancing On Ice.

The reality television personality and meme-queen officially confirmed the news today on her various social media platforms.

The Towie star also appeared on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield to chat about the show.

She said was “scared and nervous” and joked about her partner trying to “lift me [her] up”.

.@missgemcollins is Doing #DancingOnIce 2019 – How well do you think she’ll do on the Ice? – Aaron pic.twitter.com/AIqtHdGK0s — All Things DOI (@AllThingsDOI) October 1, 2018

Having previously pulled out of I’m A Celebrity, the GC also told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby she was “fully committed” to the show.

[quote] know how hard it is. I’ve done my research! I am scared, I am nervous. I really want to give it a go. I love the costumes. I love fun factor[/quote]

Celebs such as Love Island‘s Wes Nelson, Rylan Clark-Neal and Coronation Street‘s Jane Danson have all been rumoured to be joining the show.

Dancing on Ice is set to return to screens in January 2019.

Share it:













Don't Miss