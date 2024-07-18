Play Button
German police detain suspected Taylor Swift stalker at concert

German police detain suspected Taylor Swift stalker at concert
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JULY 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY AND NO COMMERCIAL USE AT ANY TIME. NO USE ON PUBLICATION COVERS.) Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 04, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
German police detained a US man suspected of stalking Taylor Swift and making threats against her and her partner on social media as he was trying to go to the mega pop star's concert in the western city of Gelsenkirchen, they said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old man, who had a ticket, was identified and taken into custody at the entry control point to the venue before the concert on Wednesday after initial investigations could not rule out that he posed a threat, said police.

He had attracted attention by making threats against Swift and her partner, Travis Kelce, online, they said, but neither the singer nor concertgoers had been in danger at any time.

Taylor Swift fans without tickets dance in front of the Veltins Arena during the pop singer's concert on July 17th, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Photo: Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images

A court ordered the man to be held through Saturday.

The concert on Wednesday was one of three in Gelsenkirchen planned by the singer on her massively successful Eras Tour, which attracted 60,000 fans, affectionately known as Swifties, who sang, danced and celebrated in costumes, said police.

Thomson Reuters

