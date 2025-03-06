Glastonbury Festival 2025 line-up announced

The line-up for Glastonbury 2025 has been announced.

The iconic five-day festival of contemporary performing arts returns this summer.

200,000 music fans will descend held near Pilton, Somerset, England from 25th to 29th June 2025.

In addition to contemporary music, the festival hosts dance, comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret, and other arts.

The official line-up has been released with daily breakdown and topping the bill is Neil Young, The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo who are set to headline alongside many other acts like Charli XCX, Wolf Alice and Noah Kahan with much more to be announced.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2025 line-up poster. Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. Posted by Glastonbury Festivals on Thursday, March 6, 2025

The festival takes place in South West England at Worthy Farm between the small villages of Pilton and Pylle in Somerset, six miles east of Glastonbury, overlooked by the Glastonbury Tor in the "Vale of Avalon".

Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 have sold out in 35 minutes in November.

