Gogglebox Ireland on the hunt for new stars

Gogglebox Ireland is on the hunt for new stars for the new season of the Virgin Media show.

In particular, they're looking for families with kids from 12 to teens, intergenerational couches and lovers of all things news.

The show is back for another year after first being launched in Ireland in 2016.

There have been a number of South East families involved over the last eight years.

However, no families of friends from Waterford or Wexford have ever starred on the show.

To apply for the show, visit Virgin Media's website here.

