Gordon Ramsay visits well-known Irish agri-food business for new series

A well-known Co Roscommon agri-food business is set to feature in the latest series of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s show, ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’.

As the Roscommon Herald reports, Castlemine Farm, which is a family farm and an award-winning producer of aged beef, lamb and pork, announced the news on social media on Monday,

“We get to see Gordon Ramsey at Castlemine Farm. The beautiful West of Ireland showcased by one of the best. We were so grateful to have had our lamb cooked by Gordon and to have had an opportunity to welcome him and his fantastic crew to our farm and home.

"He was a gentleman and such great fun,” the business said.

They added that the experience provided memories for a lifetime “and for a small business it is something you can only wish for”.

In the National Geographic series ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’, chef Gordon Ramsay journeys to some of the most incredible and remote locations on Earth in search of culinary inspiration, epic adventures, and cultural experiences he will never forget.

The series will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu from Tuesday, May 28th.

By Kenneth Fox

