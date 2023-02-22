Gorillaz Netflix film scrapped

Bad news for fans of Gorillaz because their Netflix film has been cancelled.

Confirming the streaming giant has canceelled the animated release, Damon Albarn told the media that it was done so because the streaming giant needed to make cutbacks to their "movie offerings".

HUMO, the Belgian, Dutch-speaking outlet spoke to the band's frontman and Albarn said: “The streaming platform for which we were making the film has withdrawn. They started to panic because they were making too much content and decided to cut back on their movie offerings."

He continued: “And, as has been classic Hollywood practice for decades, the guy we were working with has moved on to another company. From then on you have lost your guardian angel, and there seems to be a bad smell hanging on you. Hollywood is quite territorial: if a new guy comes along, he must and will have a different opinion, even if he secretly agrees with his predecessor.”

The project was first tested by Damon Albarn back in 2021 during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

'Cracker Island', the new studio album from Gorillaz, is out this Friday 24th February.