Gwyneth Paltrow recalls exact moment she knew marriage to Chris Martin was over

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow & her husband, Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin shocked the showbiz world by announcing the end of their seemingly perfect marriage.

Hot on the tails of Coldplay's show stopping Glastonbury performance Gwyneth is once again opening up on her families journey over the past decade, giving us an honest insight into the moment she knew her marriage was over.

In her most recent British Vogue Diary entry she wrote ''“It was my birthday, my 38th. My ex-husband [Chris] and I were tucked away in the Tuscan countryside, on a hill in a beautiful cottage with a view of the forest. Fall was coming; the leaves were just loosening their grip on bright green. Inside, the cottage was perfectly appointed in the way you dream of for a birthday trip: cosy living room with a fireplace, kitchen table overflowing with spoils from the farm nearby – peaches, tomatoes on the vine, basil, eggs. I don’t recall when it happened, exactly. I don’t remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day. But I knew – despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held – my marriage was over.”