Gwyneth Paltrow recalls exact moment she knew marriage to Chris Martin was over

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow & her husband, Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin shocked the showbiz world by announcing the end of their seemingly perfect marriage.
Hot on the tails of Coldplay's show stopping Glastonbury performance Gwyneth is once again opening up on her families journey over the past decade, giving us an honest insight into the moment she knew her marriage was over.
In her most recent British Vogue Diary entry she wrote ''“It was my birthday, my 38th. My ex-husband [Chris] and I were tucked away in the Tuscan countryside, on a hill in a beautiful cottage with a view of the forest. Fall was coming; the leaves were just loosening their grip on bright green. Inside, the cottage was perfectly appointed in the way you dream of for a birthday trip: cosy living room with a fireplace, kitchen table overflowing with spoils from the farm nearby – peaches, tomatoes on the vine, basil, eggs. I don’t recall when it happened, exactly. I don’t remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day. But I knew – despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held – my marriage was over.”
She went on to reveal, even though she kept that realisation to herself at the time, she remembered "It would be years before we said the words aloud,” but that weekend, “a dam had cracked just enough to hear the unrelenting trickle of truth.” This was a truth that would grow louder until it was “all I could hear.”
Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin photographed together at an awards ceremony.
At the time, many ridiculed her labelling of the divorce a 'conscious uncoupling' but as her essay concluded she gave some guidance on their process; “It’s very different for every couple but, for me, it meant, more than anything, being accountable for my own part in the dissolution of the relationship. There existed aspects of myself I was trying to heal through this relationship that I wasn’t honest with myself about. I had been blind, guarded, invulnerable, intolerant. I had to admit that and be brave enough to share it. I know my ex-husband was meant to be the father of my children, and I know my current husband is meant to be the person I grow very old with. Conscious uncoupling lets us recognise those two different loves can coexist and nourish each other.”
