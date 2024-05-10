Hailey and Justin Bieber expecting first child

Hailey and Justin Bieber have announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018, shared a video and images from a photoshoot of Hailey debuting her bump in a white lace dress during an apparent vow renewal held in a field.

The pair only tagged each other in the post on Instagram, sharing a variation of pictures from the special day.

Among the famous faces celebrating the news was US reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and model Gigi Hadid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Kourtney Kardashian, who recently gave birth to her fourth child, described the pregnancy announcement as a “blessing”, while Jennifer Lopez sent a red love heart to the couple.

Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of actors Alec, William and Daniel Baldwin, while Justin was discovered as a singer online aged 13 and went on to become a pop sensation with his hits including Baby, Love Me and Yummy.

Last year, Justin was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his Justice world tour amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that can cause facial paralysis.

The Canadian superstar unexpectedly stepped on stage at Coachella last month to perform 2020 hit single Essence, alongside Wizkid, during a set by Nigerian star Tems.

He recently sparked concern online after posting pictures of himself with tears rolling down his eyes on Instagram.

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

