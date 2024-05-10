Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Hailey and Justin Bieber expecting first child

Hailey and Justin Bieber expecting first child
Hailey Bieber, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Hailey and Justin Bieber have announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018, shared a video and images from a photoshoot of Hailey debuting her bump in a white lace dress during an apparent vow renewal held in a field.

The pair only tagged each other in the post on Instagram, sharing a variation of pictures from the special day.

Among the famous faces celebrating the news was US reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and model Gigi Hadid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian, who recently gave birth to her fourth child, described the pregnancy announcement as a “blessing”, while Jennifer Lopez sent a red love heart to the couple.

Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of actors Alec, William and Daniel Baldwin, while Justin was discovered as a singer online aged 13 and went on to become a pop sensation with his hits including Baby, Love Me and Yummy.

Advertisement

Last year, Justin was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his Justice world tour amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that can cause facial paralysis.

The Canadian superstar unexpectedly stepped on stage at Coachella last month to perform 2020 hit single Essence, alongside Wizkid, during a set by Nigerian star Tems.

He recently sparked concern online after posting pictures of himself with tears rolling down his eyes on Instagram.

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Graham Norton predicts top 10 Eurovision finish for Ireland's Bambie Thug

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Woman thought to be Baby Reindeer’s Martha to take legal action against Netflix

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Israel singer Eden Golan makes Eurovision final

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement