Haris Namani evicted from Love Island Villa

Love Island contestant Haris Namani has been abruptly evicted from the show.

It comes hours after footage of the 21-year-old in a violent brawl was leaked by the Sun . Namani is shown punching a man and knocking him down on a night out in Doncaster last year.

Insiders have told the Sun that Namani has left as part of a planned eviction. "There was a dumping and he got the chop," the source said. "It is, in part, a relief for the show's bosses in light of the video of Haris in a street fight."

Following the publication of the clip, a friend also told the Sun that they were shocked ITV had allowed Namani to appear on the reality show.

"We were all surprised when we heard Haris was going on Love Island," the source said. "He's got quite a bit of a temper on him and if someone says something he's more than prepared to have a fight. I'm surprised ITV didn't do further checks."

Namani had already shown his temper on the screen, having an angry exchange with fellow contestant Shaq Mohammed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_61uGlzMiaY

Namani had also shocked viewers previously by claiming he would not date a woman with a shoe size over UK 5.

The boxer had been coupled up with actress Olivia Hawkins in the villa prior to this eviction.