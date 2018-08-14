Here are five Irish celebs who didn't let their Leaving Certs define them

With the Leaving Cert results out tomorrow many students across the country are worried about how they’ll do.

However, students should know that no matter how they get on, these results don’t define them and they can still achieve whatever they set their sights on.

You don’t need 600 points in your Leaving Cert to be happy – these five Irish celebs are living proof of that.

Conor McGregor

Conor ‘ The Notorious’ McGregor is one of the most recognizable sportsmen in the world.

He’s amassed a huge amount of wealth over the years but you’d be surprised to learn that Conor didn’t go to college after completing his Leaving Cert.

He went on to begin an apprenticeship with his father as a plumber.

It took years of hard work and dedication for the Dubliner, who has to literally fight his way to the top.

James Kavanagh

This Snapchat superstar has thousands of followers across all his social media platforms and is known for his hilarious antics but he didn’t do the best in his final exams.

However, that didn’t stop James and tweeted earlier this year how his lack of points didn’t stop him in life.

I got 200 points in the Leaving Cert and now I have Gucci shoes and eat avocado most days x pic.twitter.com/NHB5kfAQtQ — James Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) May 2, 2018

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams did sit her Leaving Cert but was embarrassed by her results.

The model and DJ got 300 points but told her mother she got higher.

The 30-year-old jumped from a job in the construction industry to TV fame, when she landed a part in Dublin reality show, Fade Street at the age of 24.

Since then she’s gone onto have a blooming modelling, blogging and reality TV career.

Niall Horan

Singer Niall Horan quit school at the age of 16 after joining One Direction.

The 22-year-old opened up about his decision to leave education in the band’s 2014 book ‘Who We Are’.

He wrote: “My childhood was cut short by The X Factor because One Direction took off and I never really got the chance to finish school or do my exams or anything like that.”

Colin Farrell

The Dublin actor got kicked out of school just months before he was due to sit his Leaving Cert.

Despite not having his final exams, he got a place in Dublin’s Gaiety School of Acting before going on to achieve critical acclaim in Hollywood.

