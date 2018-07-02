Here's what Love Island would be like if it was set in Ireland

Forget sunny Spain, forget the fancy villa and forget the outdoor pool because we’ve just realised that Love Island would be ten times better if it was set in Ireland.

Yes, really!

Picture this: Achill Island with its rolling fields of green and stone walls, little country cottages with thatched roofs, the sound of sheep and the smell of silage. Ideal.

Instead of their little ham and cheese toasties, Islanders would snack on Clonakilty pudding and granny’s homemade brown bread.

Instead of their snazzy water bottles, they’d slurp on mugs of tea.

And instead of beach dates, we’d send them bog hopping!

Sounds better already eh?

Some Twitter users have called on TG4 to make an Irish version of the show set in the Gaeltacht and we think someone really needs to make this happen.

TG4 should make an Irish version of #loveisland but the island is in the Gaeltacht and the cameras just follow the students around capturing the goss. Also it should be called #GRÁfting — Póilín Nic Géidigh (@poilination) June 30, 2018

More suggested it should be called Tír na nÓg with the diary room set in a cow-shed.

The Bean an Tí would have to deliver the messages because there’s no coverage to receive texts and instead of getting dressed for cocktail parties our Islanders would step it out at a good old-fashioned céilí.

The craic would definitely be had.

Marty Whelan on voice over could give Iain Sterling a run for his money.

Would this show be your type on paper?

The idea has received a warm welcome and TG4 have been tagged so watch this space.

