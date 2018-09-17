Home and Away's Alf Stewart set to leave the show after 30 years

He’s known for playing one of the most iconic characters in Australian TV soap history but actor Ray Meagher has announced that he will step down from his role as Alf Stewart.

The 74-year-old is leaving the show for a role in the upcoming tenth-anniversary celebration tour of Priscilla Queen Of The Desert.

Speaking to New Idea, Meagher said, “It’s a privilege to have a job for 30 years and really enjoy it for that time.”

Ray remained tight-lipped on if fans will see Alf again, but said he couldn’t turn down the chance to reprise the role of Bob after he starred in the original Sydney production of Priscila back in 2007.

“I always think Bob is like Alf on Valium! He’s more of a laid-back character than Alf.”

Ray had been involved in numerous storylines. Pictured with co-star Emily Symons (Marilyn Chambers).

He added: “I never thought in my wildest dreams I’d ever do a big musical like Priscilla, because singing and dancing are not my forte, but I just love it! It’s fantastic entertainment.”

Our lunchtimes will never be the same now.

