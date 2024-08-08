Play Button
Imelda May announces special one-off reading of Lady Gregory's poetry and letters

Lydia Des Dolles
In a tribute to the legendary Irish dramatist Lady Gregory, renowned Irish singer Imelda May will deliver a special reading of Gregory’s poetry and personal letters at the Abbey Theatre on August 27.

This event is part of the Abbey Theatre’s Gregory Project, which honors the legacy of the co-founder of the Abbey Theatre and celebrated Irish folklorist.

May’s reading will highlight Gregory’s work, which was published under anonymity to avoid controversy.

Following this event, the Dublin Theatre Festival will feature the Abbey Theatre’s debut of Grania, widely regarded as Gregory’s masterpiece.

Directed by Caitríona McLaughlin, the love story will take the stage a month after May’s performance, further celebrating Gregory’s influential contributions to Irish theatre.

For more information on the above events, including details on scheduling and tickets, click here.

