Influencer Ellie Kelly confirms new relationship after months of speculation

Ellie Kelly, the award winning beauty influencer, has finally found happiness again after a very public breakup with fellow influencer Conor Ryan.

Fans have been eager to see her moving on with a new man, after she spoke sp open & honestly in the past of the pain her break up caused.

After announcing she will never share another relationship publically again, she recently introduced her new boyfriend, Graham Sexton, to her followers.

Ellie, who is now 28, shared a sweet Polaroid photo of the two on Instagram to celebrate her birthday, marking the first time she has publicly acknowledged their relationship.

While she has kept many details about Graham private, Ellie did share a glimpse into their relationship by posting a fun and thoughtful gift he gave her—a Sesame Street-themed present that included a pink pyjama set, socks, and a keychain featuring Elmo.

Along with that, she also posted a mirror selfie in an elevator, holding a beautiful bouquet of pink and white flowers, likely another gift from her new beau.

Ellie had previously hinted at this new relationship on her podcast, Hold My Drink, which she co-hosts with Charleen Murphy, mentioning a trip to London to see him.

Despite the challenges she's faced in the past, it's clear that Ellie is enjoying this new chapter in her life - and we are absolutely delighted for her.

