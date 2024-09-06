Investigation launched into Ticketmaster handling of Oasis Croke Park tickets

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has opened an investigation into Ticketmaster and its handling of Oasis tickets.

This follows a review of more than 100 complaints received by the CCPC helpline.

Tickets for two Croke Park concerts went on sale Saturday August 31st with thousands of fans left disappointed.

While the fans who did get tickets were reporting ticket prices over €400.

According to the Irish Times, in advance of the presale beginning, MCD said that ticket prices were starting “from €86.50″ not including booking fees.

But with the Ticketmaster service charge included, the cost of a standing ticket to see the band came in at €176.75 with the price of many seats in the stands coming in at just more than €200.

The tickets went on sale and sold out before lunchtime on Saturday 31st. But the use of so-called dynamic pricing saw tickets rise to over €415 for standard standing tickets.

The consumer watchdog got over 100 complaints about the experience of buying Oasis tickets for Croke Park.

The CCPC says while companies are allowed to respond to demand, there are what are described as 'legitimate concerns' over how people were treated.

It has now opened an investigation to see if consumer protection laws were broken.

Brian McHugh, Chair of the CCPC, says: “The CCPC has reviewed more than 100 contacts from consumers who are very disappointed and frustrated about their experience of buying tickets for Oasis concerts. While companies in Ireland are allowed to respond to market demand, there are legitimate concerns over how consumers were treated and we have decided that an in-depth investigation is necessary. If we find that consumer protection laws were broken we will take action.

"The CCPC is grateful to consumers who have taken the time to call or email our helpline to share their experiences with us as their stories have helped us develop a picture of last weekend’s events.”

The watchdog is also accepting more complaints about the experience of buying tickets.

In a statement, the CPPC said they would 'welcome written comments and any supporting materials from consumers about their experience of buying, or attempting to buy, Oasis tickets on the weekend of 31 August 2024.'

Consumers can send this to the investigation team at [email protected].

Oasis are playing two shows at Dublin's Croke Park next August, and announced a comeback, 15 years on from breaking up.

Reporting by Ben Finnegan & Beat News

