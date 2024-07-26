Ireland's largest music festival holding world record 'Rock the Boat' attempt

Ireland's largest music festival is holding a world record 'Rock the Boat' attempt this summer.

Electric Picnic organisers shared the news online calling for all ticket holders in attendance on the Thursday night of this year's festival to get involved.

Rock The Boat is a dance that is commonly performed at weddings and birthday parties where people sit down in a row and mime rowing a boat together, back and forth and side to side, to the tune of the 1973 hit.

Organisers at Electric Picnic aim to beat the current world record attempt for the largest 'Rock The Boat' dance group which is currently held by an Irish group.

That world record was broken by the Carrick Carnival Committee in 2013 in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The largest rock the boat was achieved by Stephen Murtagh, Brendan Kieran and the Carrick Carnival 400 Committee in County Leitrim, on June 2nd in 2013. Funds were raised went towards the Irish Cancer Society.

Electric Picnic's Banter group is holding the world record attempt in aid of Sosad Ireland.

It's due to happen on the Thursday night of the festival next month, the night before the festival kicks off.

World Record Attempt Wexford

Another Irish festival world record attempt will be made this summer.

The Fleadh Cheoil festival in Wexford will host an official Guinness World Record attempt for the most tin whistles played simultaneously.

The small town of Castlebridge in Co Wexford was the birthplace of Guinness World Records in 1951.

The attempt will be made at 4 pm on August 8th at Chadwicks Wexford Park. The record is currently set at 1,015 players.

Those taking part in the world record attempt in Wexford are being asked to learn the tunes of 'The Boys of Wexford' and 'Dawning of The Day'.

The sheet music is available for people to practice in advance and you must register online if you wish to take part.

