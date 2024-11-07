Irish Melbourne Cup winning jockey sings with Ronan Keating

It's amazing how you can win one of the most prestigious races in the entire world by day, and sing with Ronan Keating by night.

Robbie Dolan is a man of many talents, winning the prestigious Melbourne Cup this week on the outsider Knight's Choice in a race so tight it went to photo finish.

But it is not how the Australian public came to know and love the Irishman.

Two years ago, the Kildare native appeared on 'The Voice', turning three chairs in his audition and making it to the quarter-final stages of the entire competition.

While he may be a talented vocalist, he still had his passion for horses and decided to get back on the saddle after the competition despite his success.

Following his historic 100/1 win in the Melbourne Cup earlier this week, he performed at the Crown Oaks Club Lunch in front of 1250 singing 'When You Say Nothing At All' with fellow Irishman Ronan Keating.

The pair also sang Van Morrison's Brown Eyed Girl, and Ronan Keating's Life is a Rollercoaster.

What a week for Robbie!

