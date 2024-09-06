Irish MMA fighter defying all odds after ‘life-altering’ spinal injury

Mixed Martial Artist Ryan 'Chaos' Curtis is defying all odds just months after a serious spinal injury that nearly left him paralyzed for life.

Back in January, the flyweight MMA fighter suffered a broken neck, back, and dislocated spine during a training accident, sparking fears about his future.

Advertisement

The MMA community, including big names like Conor McGregor, John Kavanagh, and Molly McCann, rallied behind him, raising funds through a GoFundMe campaign to support his recovery.

Now, only eight months later, Curtis is proving everyone wrong.

WATCH: The Jaw Dropping update from MMA Fighter Ryan Curtis

The north Dublin native took to his social media to share his jaw dropping progress alongside the emotional message,

Advertisement

''Really hard to explain to the average person the loneliness of being by yourself for a prolonged period of time away from home all while learning to walk again. On top being put through horrible things worse than the injury by bad people but they will all be exposed soon don’t worry. Obviously the toughest being away from my daughter, Away from my dog, Away from friends & family, Away from the comforts of beautiful Ireland.

A lot of the time it’s the mental struggle that’s the hardest but thankfully that’s where I’m strongest. Working everyday in a world class gym with world class trainers is 100% the reason why the struggle is worth it unfortunately we just do not have these kind of facilities in Ireland so I guess for now it’s short term suffering for long term gain.

I have been told time and time again that I should not be able to do these kind of things 8 months in with how severe my injury was but just like on day 1 I told everyone I would be on route to do what I said, That is not arrogance I just believed in my whole heart and mind I would be where I am today. I am no different to anybody reading this right now I just refuse to take no for an answer and do not let other people put their limitations on me.

The people I have met here in Texas are some of the best people I have met in the world and will call them friends for life. They have really helped me get through the struggle of missing home. My inbox still floods with people checking in on me everyday. That alone says I am beyond rich. Rich with the real number one currency in life. Human relationships & connection. So thank you to everyone still checking in and supporting it means the world''

Advertisement

The footage included content showing himself walking, lifting weights, and making major progress at at the world renowned BioXcellerator recovery center in Dallas, Texas.

Something doctors told him he would never be able to achieve.

An inspiration, it just goes to show what the mind can achieve.

Keep up to date with all the latest entertainment news on our website, Beat102103.com.