Irish TikTok star Garron Noone gets shout-out from Stevie Nicks at Dublin gig

Irish TikTok star Garron Noone has thanked Stevie Nicks for giving him a shout-out at her Dublin gig.

During the concert at 3Arena last night, Nicks referred to Garron Noone as "I'm delicious" - which is part of his well-known catchphrase.

She quoted one of his videos where he's making tea, saying she enjoyed it so much, and if she was having a party, he'd definitely be invited.

Reacting on TikTok, Garron said: "Stevie Nicks, an absolute icon. Stay delicious, you're a hero. I can't believe this... this is the most pivotal moment of my entire life, I'm so excited."

Garron has over 900,000 followers and is known for his musical talent and comedy sketches, which address everything from explaining quirks of Irish culture to his love of chicken fillet rolls.

Fleetwood Mac star Nicks played in Dublin as part of her European tour.

She was also in attendance at Taylor Swift's Aviva Stadium gig on Sunday. The superstar cites Nicks as one of her icons and references her in the song Clara Bow.

By James Cox

