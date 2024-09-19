Play Button
Iron Maiden announce Malahide Castle gig

Rachael Dunphy
Iron Maiden will play Dublin's Malahide Castle as part of their 50th anniversary tour.

The rock band will play Malahide on June 25th next year.

The tour marks 50 years since Steve Harris formed the band in late 1975.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 27th at 12 noon.

They're best known for hits such as Fear of the Dark, Run to the Hills and The Trooper.

Along with their Dublin date, Iron Maiden will also play dates in London, Manchester, and festivals in Norway and France.

