Its official! Oasis confirm 2025 comeback tour including two Irish dates

Oasis
Lydia Des Dolles
Lydia Des Dolles
It was the most watched countdown of the year, with Liam & Noel Gallagher both dropping hints to social over the last few days, but at 8am the official news came through that Oasis will return for 14 dates across the UK & Ireland next summer, 2025.

Liam Gallagher confirms the reunion tour on his twitter account

The confirmed dates are as follows:

Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - 8th/9th August

Dublin Croke Park - 16th/17th August

Tickets for the event will go on sale this Saturday 31st August at 8am

