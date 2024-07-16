Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour after he is ‘blindsided’ by Trump comment

Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour after he is ‘blindsided’ by Trump comment
Jack Black posing for photos on a red carpet, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Jack Black has cancelled the rest of his band Tenacious D’s world tour after his bandmate made a controversial “joke” about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The School of Rock star said he was “blindsided” by Kyle Gass’ remarks on stage, adding that “all future creative plans” for the duo are on hold.

The comedy rock group were on stage in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday when Gass was asked to make a birthday wish.

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack)

Advertisement

Gass sparked controversy when he replied: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

In a statement on Instagram, Black said: “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday.

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

Advertisement

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Tenacious D on stage
Jack Black said he was ‘blindsided’ by comments made by his bandmate Kyle Gass (left) (Yui Mok/PA)

The duo were due to play another week of gigs in Australia before heading to Australia.

Tenacious D was also due to begin a US tour in October.

Black and Gass formed Tenacious D in 1994 when they were members of The Actors’ Gang theatre company.

By Laura Harding, Deputy Entertainment Editor

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Major heat weather warning for those travelling to Spain

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Bill approved to phase out visible tax discs in cars

 By Beat News
News 3

Wexford Women’s Refuge secures almost €2 million

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement