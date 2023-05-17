Jazzy becomes first Irish female to reach No.1 on Spotify charts

Dublin vocalist Jazzy has become the first Irish female artist to bag a No.1 in the Irish Spotify singles chart.

With an impressive 7.7 million streams to its name at the time of writing, 'Giving Me' shot to the top of the streaming chat earlier this week.

Propelled by a deep UK Garage beat and Jazzy' smooth vocal delivery, the song is the Irish-Jamacian's debut solo effort following a flurry of guest appearances with Irish dance behemoths Belters Only.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tb5MYhF2nwE

Speaking to Cillian back in April, Jazzy said: "It's flying at the moment, it's doing much better than expected!"

She continued: "It was basically a studio session, we've a lot of stuff that people haven't heard.

"One of the Belters Only boys approached me, he had grown up with my partner, and he had seen that I was singing on social media.

"We went to the studio and bang - the first session we did it in that one. We sat on it for a few months, maybe even a year, released it and bang – it just blew up."