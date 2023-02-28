Jennifer Aniston was scared of Courntey Cox when she first met her

Jennifer Aniston has shared how nervous she was of Courtney Cox when she first met her.

Jennifer Aniston and her co-star, Lisa Kudrow, attended a ceremony in Hollywood to unveil Courtney Cox's star on the Hollywood walk of fame and spoke about how much they were intimidated by the actress before working with her on the hit TV show, Friends

"I was really nervous to meet her, 'cause I was a huge fan, I remember seeing her at a yoghurt store we would go to, I panicked, I sweat, I just didn't know what she was gonna be like," said Aniston "Me too, also so beautiful, and famous, 'cause she was the only one of the cast who was famous, we were all sort of taking our cues from her," said Lisa Kudrow.

Before Friends began filming, Courtney Cox was already known in Hollywood for her role in the Bruce Springsteen music video Dancing in the Dark. She had also already appeared in a variety of TV movies and sitcoms.

Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston went on to describe how Cox's attitude on set made the cast bond from the outset:

She was immediately inclusive, warm loving, interested in you, from the very beginning she made it clear that this was a true ensemble, said Aniston. She instilled into all of us, to support one another and to love one another."

Courtney attended the ceremony with her Northern Irish partner, Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid, along with her daughter, Coco.