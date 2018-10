Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have finalised their divorce after three years of negotiations.

The Hollywood actors met with a private judge to finalise the terms and conditions.

It’s estimated their combined wealth as a couple is approximately €165 million.

Ben took to Instagram this week to confirm he has completed 40 days in rehab for alcohol addiction.

