JLS are coming to Dublin & Belfast

Great news, JLS fans. The boys are coming back to these shores on their UK and Ireland arena tour.

The 'Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour' begins in Autumn. They headline Dublin's 3Arena on October 20th before they're Belfast-bound on October 21st to play SSE Arena.

The suspense is over… 😂 We couldn't be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour later this year🙌🏾🙌🏾 Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again!! https://t.co/uJhlPb03Yt pic.twitter.com/6VlGaIxTdf — JLS (@JLSOfficial) February 23, 2023

Finding fame on 'The X Factor' way back in 2008, the boys went on to score some pretty popular hits like 'Beat Again' and 'Everybody in Love'.

Speaking about the tour announcement, JLS said: "We couldn't be more excited to announce another arena tour!," "Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again. Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS!"

So, it's time to find your fellow JLS fan and grab those tickets.

Tickets for 'Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour' are on sale Friday, March 3rd at 9am from Ticketmaster.

Happy Valentines Day!! Love from your boys 💛💚❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XNHBB1YChO — JLS (@JLSOfficial) February 14, 2023

You can find more info about their tour dates and sign up for pre-sale here.