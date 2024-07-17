Joe Rogan announces huge Netflix special ahead of comedy comeback

Netflix has just announced an exclusive, Podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan will perform his first comedy special in six years for the streaming website with a live performance called "Burn the Boats" which is set to air in August.

As part of the announcement, Netflix released a short " aria-label="teaser">Teaser for the special in which Rogan can be heard telling his audience, "Don't get mad at me, you knew why you came here," and, "Ooh, feel that? That's some ride-home arguments in the air."

Joe Rogan got his start in comedy in the 1980s and released his first comedy special on CD in 2000. After six years of hosting the popular game show "Fear Factor," he started his now-mega-successful podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" in 2009.

The show, as of March, had 14.5 million followers on Spotify as the platform's most popular shows they have ever had. In 2020, Spotify bought the exclusive rights to host "The Joe Rogan Experience" for an estimated $200 million. The Washington Post that month estimated the show averages 11 million listeners per episode and the New York Times said the podcast is broadcast in 93 markets around the world.

And he still finds time to commentate in the UFC... what a guy!

