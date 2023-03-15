Play Button
Jordan North and Jason Derulo to front new BBC talent show

Jordan North and Jason Derulo to front new BBC talent show
Dave Cronin
BBC Radio 1's Jordan North and pop icon Jason Derulo are fronting a new and "not like anything else" talent show.

The I'm A Celebrity winner appeared alongside Derulo on The One Show yesterday promoting their new TV show, Project Icon.

Also appearing on the show is Derulo's long-term manager, Frank Harris. He will act as a mentor on the new series, alongside singer Becky Hill.

Project Icon, according to Derulo is "...not like any other talent show you've seen on TV before. This is completely different, give it a go."

Hosted by Jordan North, Project Icon sees 10 unsigned UK artists competing for the attention of global singer-songwriter Jason Derulo and his long-time business partner, music mogul Frank Harris. They are joined by double Brit Award winner, Becky Hill, who knows exactly what it takes to go from talent show competitor to superstar.

The BBC says: "Designed to find out who’s got what it takes to make it in the fiercely-competitive world of music, the unsigned artists will compete against each other in a series of industry-inspired challenges..."

The winner will receive a US record deal, release a collaboration with Jason Derulo and perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023.

Project Icon starts Sunday 26th March at 9pm on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

