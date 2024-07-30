Play Button
Justin Bieber shares adorable video of wife Hailey as they prepare for birth of first child

The happy couple in their latest instagram video
Lydia Des Dolles
Lydia Des Dolles
Although notoriously private, Justin Bieber shared a adorable video of himself cradling his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber’s baby bump.

The couple are said to be 'more than ready' for the arrival of their first child.

The adorable video posted to Justin Biebers instagram

Although the pair never actually confirmed the official due date, it looks from the video that it could be very soon.

The couple will mark their six year anniversary in September this year, they tied the knot in a civil ceremony in NYC in 2018.

Although millions of us were heartbroken at the news JB was off the market, we love seeing him so happy.

