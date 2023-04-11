Kaiser Chiefs drop new single

Leeds rock band Kaiser Chiefs are back with a new single 'Jealousy'.

Best known for their noughties hit 'Ruby', the band have followed up 2022's 'How 2 Dance' with another new tune from their 8th studio album.

We are so excited to share with you all that our new single Jealousy is out everywhere now! Get listening and let us know what you think. 🙌 🎶 pic.twitter.com/y5wiWw0JK0 — Kaiser Chiefs (@KaiserChiefs) April 11, 2023

Commenting on the new release the band's frontman Ricky Wilson said they're no longer "afraid of failure".

Having endured both hits and not-so-hits, he said: “We’ve spent the last 20 years making tunes, some have been hits, some have been the opposite of hits..."

“As a musician, once all the worry and fear of failure is removed, all that is left is the freedom and fun. It’s the reason we started, so I must give you a warning, once you have heard ‘Jealousy’, you won’t be able to get it out of your head!”

Don't mind us, we are just sitting here wondering if you have pre-saved our new single Jealousy yet? 😎⬇️https://t.co/3nNu4DjIAF pic.twitter.com/hnRXWro9PO — Kaiser Chiefs (@KaiserChiefs) April 8, 2023

So, when can we expect the new album? Well, the honest answer is we don't know yet.

An album title and the release date are yet to be revealed, though it's expected to drop before the end of this year.

Next May will mark the 20th anniversary of the band's first single. So, we feel a little celebration may be in the works for that too.