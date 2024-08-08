Kanye West sparks more controversy by announcing Beyoncé should ‘Let Jay-Z Cheat'

In a recently released interview recorded back in 2022, Kanye West suggested that Beyoncé should allow Jay-Z to cheat on her.

Speaking with controversial commentator Candace Owens, West shockingly remarked, “Beyoncé needs to let [Jay-Z] go get some pussy,” and further suggested he should seek pleasure elsewhere, such as in the Dominican Republic.

The remark surprised Owens, who was seemingly taken aback as she answered “What?”.

With West adding:”‘Go to the DR [Dominican Republic] or something like that, you know what I mean?”

The comments, re-shared on August 7, caught Owens off guard, prompting her to react with laughter and disbelief.

The remark comes in the wake of Jay-Z’s well-documented cheating scandal, which was first publicly addressed in Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade and later confirmed by Jay-Z in his 2017 album 4:44.

Beyoncé has since touched on the topic in her 2023 album Cowboy Carter, hinting at the challenges and growth in their relationship.

While Jay-Z has publicly spoken about their journey through therapy, reaffirming their commitment to each other.

In a recent interview with David Letterman he argued “For a lot of us, we don’t have, especially where I grew up and men in general, we don’t have emotional cues from when we’re young,”

“Our emotional cues are ‘Be a man, stand up, don’t cry!’ I want to have the emotional tools that it takes to keep my family together.”

