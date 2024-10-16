Play Button
Kate Moss makes Victoria's Secret debut at 50

Aoife Kearns
Kate Moss has made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut at the age of 50, alongside her daughter Lila.

The lingerie brand returned for its first live catwalk in the US in six years.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Tyra Banks also made appearances on the catwalk.

While Cher performed a medley of her songs on stage.

The show aired live on Amazon's Prime Video and was held at the Victoria's Secret flagship store in New York City.

Keep up to date with all the latest stories on our website beat102103.com.

